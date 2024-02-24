"Comes from a humble background....": DC's Rodrigues hails MI's Sajana for last-ball six during WPL opener

New Delhi [India], February 24 : India and Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues lauded Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana following her match-winning six that sealed the inaugural champions' win over DC in the Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Bengaluru on Friday.

Sajana came to bat during the final ball of the match, with MI requiring five runs. Sajana smashed Alice Capsey for a massive six to seal the victory for MI.

Following the match, Jemimah lauded the MI player for her finishing on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out that Sajana comes from a very humble background and lost almost everything during floods in Kerala.

"The result was not what we hoped for but what a finish by Sajju the debutant! Comes from a humble background, lost almost everything in the Kerala floods, walks in when the team requires 1 ball 5 runs and hits an effortless six! What a story and more over what a player!," tweeted Jemimah.

[{31bdcd45-20b6-4eae-8311-1abd340c1b89:intradmin/ANI-20240224111828.png}]

Coming to the match, Delhi was put to bat first by MI and they made 171/5 in 20 overs, guided by fiery knocks from Capsey (75 in 53 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Rodrigues (42 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes). Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/33) and Amelia Kerr (2/43) were the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Chasing 172, MI did experience some hiccups as they lost wickets regularly, but valuable fifties from Yastika Bhatia (57 in 45 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55 in 34 balls, with seven fours and a six) helped Mumbai stay in the contest and Sajana provided the perfect finish with a last-ball six.

Capsey (2/23) and Arundhati Reddy (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for DC.

Harmanpreet was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for her fifty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor