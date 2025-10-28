New Delhi [India], October 28 : Former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shared his thoughts on the upcoming T20I series against Australia and Abhishek Sharma's potential in Australia's conditions.

Nayar believed Sharma would face challenges against bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, who consistently hit back of a length.

India will clash with Australia in a five-match T20 series starting on Wednesday. This is the first time the T20 world champions and Australia will square off in the shortest format of cricket since their Super 8 match in the tournament on June 24, 2024. Former captain Rohit Sharma left Australia bamboozled with a rollicking 92 off 41 and lifted India to a comfortable 24-run win.

"These Australian conditions could suit Abhishek Sharma's style perfectly, as he thrives on bounce and prefers playing beside the line. We've seen players like Travis Head succeed due to the consistent bounce. While he'll face challenges against bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, who consistently hit back of a length, his IPL experience against these bowlers will help. Conditions matter, but his attacking mentality can overcome them, especially during Powerplays where boundary sizes become irrelevant. If he maintains his intent and continues playing beside the line, this could be a very successful tour for him," Abhishek Nayar said on JioHotstar.

Abhishek was named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2025 following a breakout Asia Cup, during which he emerged as the 'Player of the Tournament' for the title-winning Indian side.

The Indian opener's consistency and fearless play have quickly made him one of the most exciting talents in world cricket, and he was thrilled to claim the award ahead of teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett.

During the tournament, he topped the run-charts with 314 runs in six innings at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200.00, with three fifties and a best score of 75.

Nayar also spoke on Indian batter Tilak Varma's development and India's balanced squad.

Nayar praised Varma, stating that he has consistently performed for India and the Mumbai Indians, and that he had an amazing Asia Cup.

He also believed that delivering under pressure in a multi-nation tournament final against Pakistan demonstrates Varma's growing maturity.

"Tilak Varma has consistently performed for India and Mumbai Indians. His opportunity came during the South Africa tour when Suryakumar Yadav promoted him to number three, where he scored multiple hundreds and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He even had an amazing Asia Cup, and to deliver under pressure in a multi-nation tournament final against Pakistan demonstrates his growing maturity. As a left-hander, who plays spin well and excels against pace with his pull shots, he adds crucial balance to our batting line-up. Our entire top order thrives on bounce and horizontal bat shots, making this a complete team with power hitters, quality spinners, and varied fast bowlers. This makes India a very dangerous side that Australia will need to approach very carefully," he concluded.

Overall, the two behemoths have faced each other 32 times in T20Is, with India emerging victorious 20 times and Australia winning just 11. Unlike the previous instances, Suryakumar Yadav will lead India, with Rohit retiring from the format after India lifted the T20 World Cup title in Barbados in 2024.

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

