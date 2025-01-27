Multan [Pakistan], January 27 : Jomel Warrican was the standout performer in West Indies' historic 120-run victory over Pakistan, earning both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series honours. The left-arm spinner was instrumental throughout the series, claiming an impressive 19 wickets and showcasing his batting prowess when required.

Reflecting on his exceptional performance with the ball, Warrican emphasized the importance of consistency and subtle variations. "Just the variation of pace and hitting the same length over and over. Consistency is the key to everything I do," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

His ability to relentlessly target the right areas left Pakistan's batters suffocated, as he repeatedly exploited the conditions to devastating effect.

Warrican's dominance was evident in the second Test, where he claimed yet another five-wicket haul, including crucial breakthroughs to dismantle Pakistan's middle and lower order. His control and precision proved too much for the hosts, as they crumbled under the pressure of his spin.

However, Warrican was more than just a menace with the ball. When asked about his contributions with the bat, the spinner spoke with confidence about his approach.

"I back my game plan; once the ball is in my zone, I back myself to clear the boundary. I trust my defense as well, and my ability to rotate the strike," he said.

Though his primary role is with the ball, Warrican's ability to contribute valuable runs down the order proved vital in building pressure on Pakistan. His calmness at the crease and ability to counterattack when necessary added another layer to his all-round game.

Warrican's remarkable series tally of 19 wickets underlines his dominance and adaptability, as he outclassed a strong Pakistani batting line-up in their own conditions. His efforts were pivotal in helping West Indies level the series and secure their first win on Pakistani soil in over three decades.

Jomel Warrican and the rest of the West Indies' spin attack turned the tables on Pakistan, dismantling their batting line-up for a mere 133 in Multan, their first win on Pakistani soil since 1990. It took the visitors just over an hour on the third day to decimate Pakistan's final six wickets, with a brief 39-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha offering some resistance. The win also levelled the series, a triumph built on masterful spin bowling, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The writing was on the wall for Pakistan early on, as Kevin Sinclair struck just three balls into the day, coaxing Saud Shakeel into edging a delivery that spun away sharply to first slip. The pressure mounted in the very next over when nightwatchman Kashif Ali was undone by Warrican, who snuck the ball through his defense to trap him in front, leaving the hosts in disarray.

Rizwan and Agha fought valiantly to weather the storm, attempting to steady the innings against the relentless West Indies spinners. With Kemar Roach sidelined due to injury, the visitors leaned heavily on their spin trio, who tightened their grip on the game. Rizwan punished the occasional loose delivery, but these were few and far between, as the suffocating pressure from the spinners left Pakistan struggling to break free.

The seventh-wicket partnership held firm for 12 overs before Warrican delivered the breakthrough. A low, skidding delivery struck Agha on the back pad in line with the stumps, leaving the umpire with an easy decision and exposing Pakistan's fragile tail.

Warrican wasn't done yet. He soon accounted for Rizwan, who misjudged a delivery that drifted in and breached the bat-pad gap, scattering the stumps. The end was now inevitable. Gudakesh Motie removed Noman Ali, and Warrican fittingly claimed the final wicket, as Sajid Khan dragged one onto his stumps. Warrican finished with another five-wicket haul, taking his series tally to an impressive 19 wickets.

The West Indies erupted in celebration, with Warrican's signature thigh-thumping celebration serving as a symbolic reminder of how the visitors had outplayed Pakistan at their own game. It was a sweet moment of triumph, sealing a well-deserved win for the men in maroon.

