Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 20 : Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues expressed happiness following India's win over Pakistan in their women's Asia Cup title defence opener in Dambulla, saying that contributing to her team's win is an "incredible honour".

India's title defence was off to a fine start as an all-round effort helped them beat Pakistan by seven wickets at Dambulla on Friday. Notably, it was Jemimah who hit the winning runs for India and ended unbeaten at six runs in three balls.

Taking to Instagram, Jemimah said, "Contributing to my team and country is an incredible honor! Here's to hard work, dedication, and making a difference! All glory to Jesus, my guiding force! #TeamIndia."

Rodrigues also became the fourth Indian player to score 2,000 runs in T20Is during the match, also becoming the youngest Indian batter to reach the milestone at the age of 23 years and 318 days.

In 96 T20Is, Jemimah has scored 2,003 runs at an average of 30.34, with a strike rate of 113.09. She has scored 11 half-centuries, with the best score of 76. Among Indian players, above Jemimah are, Mithali Raj (2,364 runs in 89 matches with 17 fifties), Harmanpreet Kaur (3,349 runs in 170 matches with a century and 11 fifties) and Smriti Mandhana (3,365 runs in 137 matches with 24 fifties).

The top-run-scorer in T20Is is New Zealand's Suzie Bates, with 4,348 runs at an average of 29.57, a strike rate of 108.97, a century, and 28 fifties in 162 matches. Her best score is 124*.

After Pakistan elected to bat first, wickets kept falling for them regularly, with Sidra Ameen (25 in 35 balls with three fours), Tuba Hassan (22 in 19 balls with three fours) and Fatima Sana (22* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) playing some decent knocks.

Deepti Sharma (3/20) was the top bowler for India, along with Shreyanka Patil (2/14) and Renuka Singh (2/14). Pooja Vastrakar also got two wickets.

In the run chase, India started well with an 85 run stand between Shafali Varma (40 in 29 balls, with six fours and a six) and Smriti Mandhana (45 in 31 balls with nine fours). India lost some wickets in between but recovered just in time to win the game with seven wickets and 35 balls left.

Deepti got the Player of the Match award.

