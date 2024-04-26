"Control the controllables": RCB batter Rajat Patidar's mantra for success against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 : After playing a 50-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar said he tries to "control the controllables" and always goes for "skillful" batting setup.

Patidar scored 50 runs from 20 balls at a strike rate of 250. He slammed 2 fours and 5 overhead boundaries, following which he took home the 'Player of the Match' for his quickfire fifty.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Patidar said that he was trying to "control the controllable" while batting in the first innings.

"I was just keeping things in my mind that control the controllables. Whenever I go back home, I try to solve every problem which I faced. I go for skilful batting setup. Today I was backing myself to be in good shape against every bowler," Patidar said.

Recapping the match, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Faf Du Plessis (25) and Virat Kohli got the team off to a blazing start in the powerplay. After a slowdown post-powerplay, Rajat Patidar (50) injected life into the RCB's innings. Virat was dismissed for 51 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six and failed to capitalise on his fine start during the powerplay. Despite some quick wickets, cameos from Cameron Green (37*) and Swapnil Singh (12*) took RCB to 206/7 in their 20 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) and T Natrajan (2/39) were the top bowlers for SRH. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Abhishek Sharma (31), none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins (31) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40) did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs.

Green (2/12) and Karn Sharma (2/29) were the top bowlers for RCB. Swapnil Singh also took two wickets for 40 runs. Will Jacks and Yash Dayal also got a wicket each.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses and four points. SRH is at the third spot with five wins, three losses and 10 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor