"Controlling the controllable MS": Rahmanullah Gurbaz receives special gift from Dhoni

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's delight knew no bounds after he received a special autographed bat from legendary MS Dhoni.

Gurbaz did not feature in the match against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.

It was a fanboy moment for Gurbaz as he met Dhoni after the match. The Kolkata batter posted a photo of his meeting with Dhoni in the dressing room alongside the advice he received from the former CSK captain.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5iMylzpKce/?hl=en

In a photo, the 22-year-old was seen smiling broadly as the former Chennai captain handed him the signed bat. Gurbaz captioned the photo, "Controlling the controllable MS"

https://twitter.com/RGurbaz_21/status/1777619298472653196

"Stop worrying about the past. Stop thinking about the future. Just live in the moment and be happy.!MS," Gurbaz quoted Dhoni as saying in a post on X.

Gurbaz is yet to play a single match in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, KKR's unbeaten run in this edition of the IPL was ended by CSK on Monday as the Chennai team continued domination at their fortress as they cruised home with a 7-wicket victory without really breaking a sweat.

While chasing a sub-par total of 138, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten at 67 as he slammed the winning runs for the team.

CSK moved to the fourth spot with six points and a net run rate of 0.666 while KKR holds the second position with 6 points.

In their next clash, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at their home, Eden Gardens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor