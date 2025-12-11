Conway, Hay powers Kiwi to commanding 73-run lead over West Indies in Wellington Test

Wellington [New Zealand], December 11 : New Zealand's Devon Conway and Mitchell Hay powered their team to a commanding position on the second day of the Wellington Test against West Indies, with both batsmen scoring half-centuries. Despite a spirited bowling effort from the West Indies seamers, Conway and Hay's partnership extended New Zealand's advantage, setting them up for a 73-run first-innings lead.

Their efforts allowed New Zealand to declare at 278 for 9, with the injured Blair Tickner not batting. Tickner went down clutching at his shoulder when diving for a ball in the outfield and was taken to the hospital for observations after being stretchered from the field on Day 1.

Conway's 60 - his first fifty against West Indies and 13th overall - anchored one end, while debutant Mitchell Hay struck an enterprising 61 from No. 6. Apart from Conway and Hay, veteran batter Kane Williamson also made a vital contribution with the bat, making 37 runs off 46 balls.

Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields and Anderson Phillip consistently challenged the batters as the ball swung both ways and occasionally jagged off the surface. Phillip scalped three wickets while Roach grabbed two. The rest all the bowlers chipped in as well with a wicket each.

In response, New Zealand bowlers in the third innings struck right before stumps on Day 2, with Jacob Duffy removing Anderson Phillip for a duck and Michael Rae scalping John Campbell for 14. West Indies at the end of Day reached 32-2, trailing by 41 runs with Brandon King (15) and Anderson Phillip (0) unbeaten on the crease.

Earlier on Day 1, New Zealand dismissed the West Indies for 205 on the back of four wickets to Tickner on the opening day's play and reached 24/0 at the end of Day 1, looking to build a first innings lead in the crucial second Test.

