London [UK], January 4 : Former England captain and batter Alastair Cook said that he would like to get involved with the English men's team at "some stage of his life" and "try to make a difference".

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton had suggested that Alastair Cook could be considered for a role as assistant coach after the Ashes, believing that a contrasting voice may help England reset standards following a disappointing period.

Atherton acknowledged that bringing Cook into the coaching setup would represent a significant change in approach, even describing it as "a complete clash", but felt that such a shift could be necessary at this stage.

Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, Cook, responding to Atherton's statement, said, "Look, at some stage in my life, would I like to be involved in the England cricket team? I think I would like to try to make a difference."

"I do not know whether that is the next bit or whatever. At the moment, there are people in jobs and all that kind of stuff. And there has been zero contact. Zero in it. Let is just see," he added.

According to Atherton, England may benefit from hearing something different in the dressing room after a dip in performances over the past year.

"It might be just the time for that different kind of voice," Atherton said while speaking to former England captain Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports.

He praised England head coach Brendon McCullum for his positive influence on players while also highlighting areas where England have fallen short.

"What Brendon McCullum's great strength is, he makes players feel 10 feet tall and feel good about themselves, but I think we all agree here that, you know, standards have slipped a little bit in performance," Atherton noted.

Atherton stressed that England needs someone who can help reinforce discipline and expectations, something he believes Cook could bring.

"So somebody to drive a, you know, a culture of getting back to the standards that, you know, Ben Stokes just talked about there in the press conference I was sat in two years ago," he said.

Cook was one of the finest technicians of his era, scoring 12,472 runs in 161 Tests and 291 innings at an average of 45.35, with 33 centuries, 57 fifties, and a best score of 294. At one point, he was England's leading run-getter and century-maker in Tests, before being overtaken by Joe Root.

Cook also held a sensational record in Australia, scoring 1,664 runs in 20 matches and 36 innings at an average of 48.94, with five centuries and five fifties and a best score of 244*.

The left-hander's marathon knocks in the Ashes 2010/11 in Australia were the key reason behind England's series win, as he top-scored with 766 runs in five matches and seven innings at an average of 127.66, with three centuries and two fifties to his name and a best score of 235*.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor