"Couldn't be happier for you, one of the greatest all rounders from our soil": Karthik lauds Ashwin's century

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 : Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Thursday said that he "couldn't be happier" for Ravichandran Ashwin after his stupendous performance against Bangladesh on the first day of the Chennai Test.

At stumps on day one, Ashwin stayed unbeaten on the crease after scoring 102 runs off 112 balls at a strike rate of 91.07. He slammed 10 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Taking to his official X handle, Karthik called Ashwin one of the greatest all-rounders in India.

"Stand up and applaud for one of the greatest all rounders from our soil Well done @ashwinravi99 Couldn't be happier for you, bringing up his century in his home ground yet again," Karthik wrote on X.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the Chennai Test, the first of the two-match series with India. India's top-order collapsed, and the team was struggling at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. But India were reduced to 144/6 and Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (Wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

