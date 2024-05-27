Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) star all-rounder Sunil Narine, who won the 'Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season' Award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, said winning the IPL on his birthday is the best gift he could get.

Narine was crowned the MVP of the season with 450.0 points as he claimed 17 wickets and smashed 488 runs for KKR in the season.

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The seasoned all-rounder said that coming back to Chepauk- to play the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - felt like 2012 and it was an "overwhelming" feeling for him. The West Indian all-rounder also stated that he is enjoying his batting, bowling and fielding, which help his side to win.

"Coming into the ground today, it felt like 2012. The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment - batting, bowling and fielding. What helps is when the team is winning," Narine said in a post-match presentation.

Talking about his batting in the tournament in which he slammed a hundred and 3 fifties, the all-rounder star explained that in the team his role was to go out and on the field and express himself. He also stated that mentor Gautam Gambhir's support was very helpful for him.

KKR's third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted thier maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

"Getting the role to just go out there and express myself, getting the team off to a flyer, the support from GG - that was very good. Salty played an incredible season. We missed him but Gurbaz came in and filled the role. Once you have an opening partner with the same intent, it's good for the team. We always pick early wickets, when we come to bowl, we bowl with less pressure. As a total bowling unit, picking up wickets is key and it helped us win the title," he added.

This was Narine's third IPL title with the Kolkata-based franchise.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who smashed 303 runs in 11 innings and finished as runner-up with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), took home the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Talking about the match, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor