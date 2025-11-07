Couldn't have asked for more: Muzumdar on celebrating World Cup win with PM Modi and President Murmu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Indian Women's Cricket Team head coach Amol Muzumdar on Thursday expressed his thoughts after meeting and interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

Speaking to the media, Muzumdar said, "Meeting the Prime Minister yesterday and the President today, it was a fantastic day. Couldn't have asked for more..."

On Wednesday, PM Modi hosted the champions of the Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media.

On Thursday, the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

On Friday, Bhangra, music and celebrations outside Chandigarh airport took place ahead of the arrival of cricketer Amanjot Kaur to her hometown. A large number of people, including her family members have arrived here to welcome her.

Following Women in Blue's maiden World Cup triumph, Amanjot Kaur's father, Bhupinder Singh, said while speaking to the media, "My daughter is coming home today, I am overjoyed. I have no words to express...It is all the blessings of the Almighty...Give opportunities for your daughters to come forward, whichever sector they want to go to - let them go ahead. This will make them confident."

Furthermore, Amanjot Kaur's sister, Kamaljot Kaur, shared her feelings as the cricketer returned home after a long time.

"Aman is finally coming back after such a long time. We are here to receive her. The excitement is really high, we can't express it in words. I have come to receive her, wearing her jersey. There will be dhol, nagada and bhangra...We are all very excited. People are really proud of her..." Kamaljot Kaur told ANI.

In the end, Amanjot Kaur's aunt, Harvinder Kaur, stated that after the player's arrival, the whole family will go to Gurudwara Sahib in Chandigarh.

"It feels great. We are awaiting her arrival. We have organised a program at home. We will also go to Gurudwara Sahib," she said.

