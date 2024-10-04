"Couldn't hear anything because of massive crowd": Shafali Verma on playing at MCG

Dubai [UAE], October 4 : As India prepares up for the Women's T20 World Cup, Shafali Verma shared her insights and experiences, reflecting on significant moments in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and her aspirations for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Verma recounted her experience playing in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2020 Women's World Cup.

"I couldn't hear anything because of the massive crowd. It was a completely new experience for me to play in front of such a big audience. I was lost in the atmosphere and the noise, but I've learned to focus more now. I wouldn't feel the same pressure if I were in that situation again," Verma said, as per quoted by Star Sports.

Verma also touched on the immense pride and joy she felt after winning the U19 World Cup.

"Winning the U19 World Cup was a huge momentnot just for me, but for my family, my country, and for every woman out there. It was a memorable day, and I was crying tears of joy. That moment still motivates me whenever I see the pictures because I achieved something no other woman in India had. The whole team was very close, and I hope we can do well in 2024 too," she shared.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Women in Blue, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, are placed in Group A of the competition alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The No.3-ranked side in the world (India) take on the No.4-ranked New Zealand in what will prove critical to both teams' hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

India looked to be in good touch during the warm-up matches as they registered impressive victories over the West Indies and South Africa, while New Zealand split their games against the Proteas (win) and England (loss).

Both teams boast a strong top-order, with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma from India matched by Kiwi counterparts Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr.

India boast plenty of depth in their batting line-up, and both teams have some good bowling options, with spin likely to play a major part in deciding who comes out on top.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor