CPL: Pretorius' unbeaten 26 powers Warriors to nail-biting win over Knight Riders

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], September 7 : Game 23 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets with one ball remaining, as per the CPL website.

It was another last-over thriller in Providence as both sides looked to secure qualification for the playoffs. In the end, the teams could barely be separated, but Dwaine Pretorious and Gudakesh Motie scored the nine runs needed off the final over to secure the win for the Warriors in front of their home crowd.

Pretorious was named the player of the match for his unbeaten 26 that included a towering and crucial six off Kieron Pollard in the final over after slamming consecutive maximums off Andre Russell at the end of the 18th over to tilt the match towards the Warriors. The all-rounder also claimed 1/26 with the ball to cap off a clutch performance.

Imran Tahir won the toss and elected to field first, the Warriors using a total of seven bowlers in their twenty overs as they sought to restrict the Knight Riders' firepower.

Kieron Pollard could not be contained, though, blasting 54 off 18 deliveries with five fours and five sixes. Critical runs that saw a total of 167/5 to set up a tantalising Warriors chase.

Shai Hope (53) notched another fifty in a fruitful partnership with Shimron Hetmyer (49) before Sunil Narine removed both in quick succession to keep the Knight Riders' hopes alive, but Pretorius' cameo with the bat proved the difference in the end.

