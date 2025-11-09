Credits goes to everyone who helped me since childhood...: Pacer Renuka Thakur on India's Women's WC win

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 9 : Indian pacer Renuka Thakur paid a visit to Hateshwari Mata Temple in Hatkoti after Team India's landmark ICC Women's World Cup win and credited her coach and all close people who helped her right from her childhood for this major triumph in her cricketing career.

Renuka was a part of India's pace attack consisting of Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur during their ICC Women's World Cup win. Bowling a tight spell of 0/28 in eight overs during the title clash against South Africa and keeping them under pressure, the 29-year-old ended the tournament with three wickets and best figures of 2/25 against New Zealand in the league stages.

From the days of age-group cricket for Himachal Pradesh and a breakthrough 2019-20 Senior Women's One Day League where she emerged as the top-wicket-taker, it has been quite a journey for Renuka, who made her Indian debut in 2021. Her mother's struggles to keep her playing had a big role in her success, in which the World Cup win and the Women's Premier League (WPL) title win with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WPL) in 2024 stand out.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I do not have any words for my mother's struggle. No amount of words can be enough to describe her struggle. I would like to give credit for this to everyone, my coaches and all the people who have helped me right from my childhood."

She also credited her uncle for recognising her cricketing talent and providing her with the right platform.

"My mother played a big role in my success. I also worked very hard, and my uncle supported me a lot. Had he not seen me and sent me (to an academy) at the right time, I would not be here," she said.

She also expressed optimism that the landscape of women's cricket will change for better in the country after the World Cup win.

Speaking on the team meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "It felt really great (meeting PM Modi). He knows about me and my mother as well. He knows about everyone's journeys, and he does his research really well. It felt really good knowing he knows so much about us."

Renuka's mother also spoke to ANI, saying, "We are very happy today, and we have come to this temple. It is because of the Goddess's grace that my daughter has come this far today... Everyone is very happy, and many programs have been organised for her in the village also."

In 27 ODIs for India, Renuka's brilliant swing bowling earned her 41 wickets at an average of 25.82, including best figures of 5/29, her sole fifer and four four-wicket hauls. Overall, at the international level, she has 101 wickets across all formats.

