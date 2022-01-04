Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya on Tuesday has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital after testing COVID-19 positive.

The CAB President was tested positive for the virus on Monday. Doctors have advised monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy for him.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced that the local tournaments of First Division, Second Divison, and District, will be put on hold after certain players tested positive for COVID-19.

Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the CAB had conducted RTPCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers. "The results have come & it has been found certain players had tested positive. CAB is taking all necessary precautions & actions in this regard," stated an official CAB release.

The CAB also announced that an Emergency Apex Council has been convened to take necessary decisions and review the current COVID situation."The CAB is also taking immediate steps to vaccinate the registered players who fall in the 15-18 age bracket since health and safety of the Cricketers and all concerned in the paramount to the association," said an official CAB notice.

( With inputs from ANI )

