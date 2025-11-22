Perth [Australia], November 22 : The Cricket Australia CEO, Todd Greenberg, defended the move to shift the opening Test of the summer to Perth from Brisbane, where Aussies had an impeccable record, saying that starting matches on prime time and having as many people all over the country to watch the sport is important.

This question came after 19 wickets fell on the opening day of the first Ashes Test at Perth, and Australia was in a poor position at the end of the day, trailing by 49 runs.

Notably, Australia have not had any of their opening Tests at Brisbane's iconic Gabba venue since 1988, with their two losses since then coming against India in January 2021and West Indies in January 2024 during respective series-closing fixtures.

Speaking to SEN Cricket, Greenberg said that it is important to balance on-field performances with the "commercial reality off the field".

"It depends on how you look at it. We have to balance professional performance on the field with the commercial reality off the field and try to thread the needle. I think we have done that," Greenberg told SEN Cricket.

"Does the Gabba genuinely give us an advantage? I am not sure, particularly with the pace attacks of both these teams, I'm not sure if it is an advantage. The reality is we start this season on broadcast in prime time with a Perth Test, and then we go into a pink ball Test in Brisbane, which will also be prime time."

"For us, it is about getting as many boys, girls and people all over the country to watch cricket. That's what's happening," the CA CEO concluded his point.

As of now, the Aussie Test summer will have Perth as its starting point during the next season as well, following which CA will have negotiations with state governments. Both Queensland and Western Australia have expressed interest in securing the prestigious first Test in the long term, and the CA CEO would make a decision that benefits the board in the long run.

"I understand why the team would want certain things, and the team would understand why I would need certain things," Greenberg said.

"Ultimately, it's my job then to thread the needle and make a decision that I think's best for Australian cricket, which is what we've done here. For the next Ashes, we need to have with both the Queensland Government and the Western Australian Government."

"I have spent some time with the Premier and the Deputy Premier here, as you would imagine, they are pretty happy to have the first Test here, but equally, I know the Queensland Premier's been talking at length about wanting it as well. It is nice to be wanted, so we are going to have choice, and there is a commercial reality to get the best deal for the sport, but there is also a performance reality."

"We are going to try to figure out the middle ground on that, and that would not appease everybody, but if I were in the job of looking to make friends, this is not the job. You have to make what you think is the right decision for cricket," he concluded.

