Cricket Australia CEO wants BBL to be a 'Grand Slam' league in franchise cricket circuit

Melbourne [Australia], December 19 : Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg expressed that the Big Bash League (BBL) could be one of the 'Grand Slam' tournaments in the T20 franchise cricket circuit.

In its 14th season currently, BBL is considering privatisation following a report commissioned from Boston Consulting Group, which recommended it in July. If the decision receives Cricket Australia's approval, the sale of these stakes could raise up to AUD 800 million, which would help CA address budget issues and invest significantly across all levels of the game.

Also, with this money, BBL could also achieve its goal of becoming the world's second-best T20 competition after the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), the league which started it all, as far as T20 franchise cricket is concerned.

Greeberg feels that BBL needs to be a part of the 'Grand Slam' concept in franchise cricket alongside the likes of the IPL and The Hundred.

"The way I have described it...I think there will be effectively the Grand Slams in T20 franchise cricket," Greenberg told SEN Cricket.

"We have already seen one in the IPL, let us call that Wimbledon. I think The Hundred (in England) will make their mark there. I want to make sure that in Australia, we form part of that Grand Slam series of T20 events."

"And to do that, you need capital, you need investment, you need the best players, and you need the right window. I am conscious that if we just sit around and hope that we can compete as opposed to genuinely trying to find ways to compete, we might lose our place on that stage," he concluded.

CA will be looking to confirm its decision on the privatisation of BBL during 2026.

