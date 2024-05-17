Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

Melbourne [Australia], May 17 : Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that Pakistan fan zones will be created at the venues for the Australia-Pakistan white-ball series in November ensuring that fans can enjoy the matches comfortably.

This exciting initiative aligns with CA's Multicultural Action Plan, which is designed to foster inclusivity and provide brilliant experiences for cricket fans from diverse backgrounds.

The Pakistan men's cricket team will feature in three ODIs and three T20Is, commencing November 4 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Cricket Australia has designated specific seating areas for Pakistani fans across all six venues. Within the venues, fans will be able to access prayer areas, as well as enjoy a selection of halal food, ensuring that fans can enjoy the matches comfortably and with cultural considerations in mind.

CA has previously announced the creation of India fan zones for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, enhancing the match-day experience for Indian fans with dedicated seating areas at all five venues, including the MCG and SCG. Fans will be encouraged to wear blue attire and bring traditional instruments to help create an electrifying atmosphere.

Details about ticket sales for the Pakistan and Indian fan zones will be released next week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor