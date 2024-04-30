Cricket Australia's new plan to drive growth in Women and Girls' Cricket

Melbourne [Australia], April 30 : Australian Cricket has launched its Women and Girls Action Plan to keep cricket at the forefront of the women's sports revolution by driving significant increases in participation, audiences, commercial revenue and representation over the next ten years.

Increased investment in female-friendly infrastructure, grassroots programs, player payments and competitions and pathways are key features of the plan which has set bold targets to enhance all aspects of cricket for women and girls.

There will be a major focus on filling stadiums and growing viewing audiences for women's internationals and the WBBL and creating more playing opportunities and higher player payments.

As a result, the WBBL will feature a 40-game regular season (in line with the BBL) and a new domestic women's T20 competition will be introduced creating additional high-performance opportunities for domestic players.

The new T20 competition will raise the average female domestic player salary for 2024-25 - inclusive of WBBL contract, State/Territory contract and domestic match payments - to $163,322, an increase of $12,303 (8%) on 2023-24, while the current WBBL salary cap will be maintained meaning no reduction in player payments.

The new structure for Weber WBBL|10 and beyond will also ensure enhanced scheduling and player availability, delivering better competition for fans locally and globally. As in recent seasons, every match will be televised, including 20 simulcasts on Foxtel/Kayo Sports and Seven with an additional 20 matches shown exclusively on Foxtel/Kayo Sports, with both Seven and Foxtel/Kayo Sports broadcasting the three finals.

The Women and Girls Action Plan builds on the many initiatives already undertaken to propel the growth of cricket at all levels and draws on key data and the experience and expertise of some of Australian cricket's most prominent players and leaders.

Participation, Representation, High Performance, Fandom and Commercial are the five areas identified where the growth of the women's game can be enhanced and accelerated.

The plan includes clear goals to be reached by 2034 including:

* 600,000 average annual attendance for all women's cricket in Australia.

* Growing total revenue from women's cricket to $121 million (an increase of $100 million).

* Increasing participation by 5-12-year-old girls from 25,000 to 100,000.

* $500 million invested in infrastructure for women and girls' cricket.

* At least 40% female representation in key positions across Australian Cricket (including executives, boards and community cricket roles).

* Winning gold medals at the 2028 and 2032 Olympics.

"Sport at its very best is fully inclusive and it's been a great privilege to collaborate with some of the best leaders in Australian sport on a plan that will ensure more women and girls are involved in cricket in every role. Australian Cricket has been at the forefront of the growth in women's sport providing some of the best opportunities for players with resourcing and remuneration and it's reassuring to know this commitment will not only be sustained, but greatly enhanced over the next ten years," said Australian player Ellyse Perry.

"With viewing audiences increasing, the public appetite for women's sport is now indisputable and we would love to see major stadiums filled with fans for our international and WBBL games and more girls inspired to play cricket. It is also extremely important that the increased interest in women's sport is reflected in sponsorship and broadcast deals, and I hope this plan will continue to drive this growth so that women's cricket continues to thrive," added Ellyse Perry.

"Building on its long and proud history, the growth of cricket as a sport for women and girls over the past decade is one of the great success stories of Australian sport and we are confident this action plan will provide the focus and energy to ensure we accelerate cricket's leadership position.

"We've seen what is possible with transformative moments such as 86,174 fans packing the MCG for the T20 World Cup final, which remains the highest attendance for a female sporting event in Australia," said Nick Hockley, CA Chief Executive Officer.

"There is so much more opportunity and work to be done to ensure big crowds in big stadiums more often, that our incredible role models are given the profile they deserve, that all facets of the game are gender balanced, that through imaginative partnerships we drive commercial growth, sustainable investment and ultimately that more women and girls are inspired to love and play cricket. Thank you to everyone across the game who has contributed to the development of the action plan. I am so excited to work together to bring it to life," added Nick Hockley.

"It is vital that cricket retains momentum around the advancement of the women's game. Our women, both internationally and domestically, have proven time and time again that they are the best in the world, and I am proud that we can recognise this by making them the highest-paid and most well-supported athletes in Australian team sport. Today's announcement represents a further step in the right direction - but if we are to continue the progress we've made, we can't miss a step in better commercialising what is a premium sporting product that has a passionate and dedicated audience," said Todd Greenberg, ACA Chief Executive Officer

"The Albanese Labor Government is committed to ensuring the Australian sporting system is equitable and empowers women across all levels of sport to thrive as participants, athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and leaders. Cricket is one of our true national sports and we appreciate the game's commitment to improving opportunities and outcomes for women and girls across Australia so the next Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy have easier pathways to making the most of their passion," said Anika Wells, Federal Minister for Sport.

