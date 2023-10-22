Cricket fans hope for India's victory despite New Zealand's dominating record in World Cup

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Cricket fans feel that the Indian team will get better of New Zealand even though the Kiwis have an upper hand in the overall World Cup record.

Both New Zealand and India are yet to be beaten in the World Cup, but one team's unbeaten run is bound to end as they face each other in the beautiful ground of Dharamshala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) on Sunday.

The Kiwis have enjoyed a perfect record in the ongoing World Cup after facing the likes of England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Netherlands. On the other hand, the Men in Blue have also recorded a perfect start, but on Sunday one team's unbeaten streak will come to an end.

Both teams have encountered each other eight times in the ODI World Cup and the Blackcaps have emerged victorious five times. Their recent performances in the mega tournament further boost their confidence as they made the finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup and also defeated India in the World Test Championship final in 2021.

Team India fan from Australia, Prashant ahead of the match told ANI, "It will be a very good match and we are looking forward to it."

While another fan said, "We want India to win, both teams are playing well let's see what happens."

Indian fan Yogendra Pandey hailing from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh said, "If we look at numbers the New Zealand team always had the upper hand over the Indian team in the World Cup. But this time the India team is very strong... Both the teams are playing really well... Indian team will have an edge over New Zealand."

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor