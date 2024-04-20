Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrives in Ranchi to encourage young women football players

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 20 : India's batting maestro, Sachin Tendulkar, arrived in Ranchi on Saturday with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, to encourage young women football players.

After arriving at the airport, the Indian batting legend stated that he came to Ranchi for the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which works with the Youth Foundation, and he's there to encourage young women footballers.

"I have come here for our foundation. The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation works together with the Youth Foundation here, so I have come here to encourage the girls football players," Sachin told reporters.

Sachin is considered to be the greatest batter to have played the game. With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Tests, Sachin also has the highest runs in both formats. He is the first player to hit an ODI double hundred and to have played 200 Test matches.

He also has 201 international wickets to his name, making him a very useful part-time spin bowling option. With a total of 664 international appearances, he is the most-capped player of all time.

He was a part of the Indian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons from 2008-2013, all for the Mumbai Indians, where he has scored a total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with a strike rate of 119.82. He won the 2013 edition of the tournament with the franchise as a player.

Sachin's best performance came in the 2010 IPL. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season.

