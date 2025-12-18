Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly joins Tiigers of Kolkata as co-owner & mentor, strengthens long-term vision ahead of ISPL season 3

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18 : Cricket icon and a defining Kolkata figure, Sourav Ganguly, has joined Tiigers of Kolkata as Co-Owner and Mentor for Indian Street Premier League Season 3, scheduled to be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, from January 9 to February 6. His induction as a co-owner marks a long-term association with the franchise, aligning his cricketing philosophy and leadership experience with the Tiigers' broader vision, while his mentoring role places him at the heart of shaping the team and its talent pathway, as per a release.

One of India's most successful captains, Ganguly brings a depth of experience that extends well beyond matchdays and results. The seventh-highest Test run-scorer for India, the fourth-highest in ODIs, and known across the country as "Dada," he now aligns with Tiigers of Kolkata in a league built on the same foundations that shaped his own cricketing journey. With ISPL's T10 tennis-ball format rooted in gully cricketwhere instinct, timing, and decision-making define the gamehis involvement is aimed at transforming raw street-level ability into a sustainable, long-term cricketing pathway.

Ganguly said joining Tiigers reflected a shared belief in building the game from its roots upward, "I'm excited to begin this new journey with Aspect Sports and Tiigers of Kolkata as a co-owner and mentor. Tennis-ball cricket has always been close to the roots of the game. That foundation is especially strong in the East and across Kolkata. My focus will be on helping these players shape their natural instincts into match-winning habits, while creating a clear pathway for growth. Development needs clarity, trust, and patience, and I'm glad to be part of a setup that values all three," as quoted from a release.

Regarded as the architect of modern Indian cricket, Ganguly reshaped teams through aggression, belief, and clarity of purpose, backing a generation of players who went on to define the sport for years. As one of the great ODI batsmen, with more than 11,000 runs and a style synonymous with off-side dominance, he combined performance with leadership at the highest level. That legacy now becomes part of Tiigers of Kolkata's identity, bringing a standard of excellence and ambition that extends from ownership to player development.

Aksha Kamboj , Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and Co-Owner, Tiigers of Kolkata, said Ganguly's induction as co-owner strengthens the franchise's long-term vision, "Our vision for Tiigers of Kolkata has always been to grow cricket across the country, with a strong focus on the East and its deep pool of raw talent. Having Sourav Ganguly join us as a co-owner is incredibly special. He is a living legend of Indian cricket and someone who understands grassroots development better than most. His belief in backing players early and building strong foundations aligns completely with our long-term vision, and his presence gives Tiigers both credibility and direction as we build for the future."

Suraj Samat, League Commissioner, Indian Street Premier League, said, "Sourav Ganguly's association with the Tiigers of Kolkata franchise at the Indian Street Premier League adds immense value to the ecosystem we are building. His journey as a player, captain, and leader has always been about strengthening structures and trusting talent at the grassroots. As ISPL continues to grow as a platform for street and tennis-ball cricketers, his involvement with the team elevates both the league's credibility and its long-term vision."

Tiigers go into Season 3 with key players already in place, retaining all-rounder Bhavesh Pawar, their highest signing Saif Ali at Rs 23.65 lakh, and major contributors Saroj Pramanik and Rajat Mundhe. They are joined by a balanced squad of Hritik Patil, Shivam Kumar, Arish Khan, Krushna Gawali, Vivek Mohanan, Firdos Alam, Prabjot Singh, Kiran Pawar, Mahesh Nangude, Vivek Shelar, Pavan Kene, Karan More, along with under-19 talents Himanshu Patil and Ankit Yadav.

With Ganguly joining the ownership group and the cricket setup as co-owner and mentor, Tiigers of Kolkata enter ISPL Season 3 with a stronger long-term foundationone rooted in Kolkata's cricketing legacy, a clear development pathway, and leadership built for sustained growth.

