Cricket Predicta uses data-driven approach to cricket player evaluations, says founder Sunil Yash Kalra

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], November 29 : Sunil Yash Kalra, the founder of Cricket Predicta, elaborated on the innovative and analytical approach his company employs to evaluate cricket players.

"Cricket Predicta is a data-driven company where players are assessed on various parameters. We have retired professors and former ICC officials who evaluate player performance across 42 parameters. Cricket Predicta is a company that builds narratives through analysis," he told ANI.

Speaking about the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auctions, Kalra highlighted its importance.

"It was the second-biggest auction in the world. Scouts played a crucial role, introducing a 13-year-old (Vaibhav Suryavanshi) to the spotlight," he said.

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest player to be signed in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With a base price of Rs30 lakh, the left-handed batter was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for an impressive Rs1.10 crore during the IPL 2025 auction.

The bidding war for the young prodigy saw Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fiercely competing to secure him. Ultimately, RR made the winning bid of Rs1.1 crore.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on record. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last month, he featured in India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently playing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Representing Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vaibhav made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23.

Cricket Predicta continues to redefine the understanding of player performance through comprehensive analysis, offering valuable insights to the cricketing world.

