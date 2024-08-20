Cricket West Indies to hold election for vice-president

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], August 20 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) will hold elections for the office of the Vice President on September 20.

At a Board of Directors meeting on August 8, in consideration of the recent judicial pronouncement from the High Court of Guyana concerning the challenge to the vice president's election initiated by the Guyana Cricket Board, the decision was made to have the re-elections as soon as possible, the CWI informed in a press release.

This decision means that Azim Bassarath has vacated the office of Vice President for CWI.

Commenting on the Board's position, CWI president Kishore Shallow said the situation presents an opportunity to strengthen the CWI Memorandum and Articles of Association.

"This situation presents an invaluable opportunity to strengthen the CWI Memorandum and Articles of Association. Over time, policies and frameworks will always be tested. As a Board, we must remain open-minded and committed to evolving in all aspects; this circumstance is a testament to such fact," he said.

The CWI president added, "I am particularly grateful for the level of cooperation and professionalism in which Bassarath has handled this matter, and therefore extend my gratitude to him for such."

Under the CWI Articles of Association, a Special Meeting of Members will be convened on September 20 for the sole purpose of electing a new vice president.

"Cricket West Indies reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democratic principles and transparency. The forthcoming election will be conducted with the highest standards of fairness and in alignment with CWI's core values," the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor