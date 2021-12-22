Cricketer Aaron Summers jailed for 4 years for possessing sexually explicit images of children

Australia pacer Aaron Summers has been jailed for possessing explicit sexual content of children. Summers had reportedly indulged in this act for several months.The pacer as now been sentenced to jail for a period of close to 4 years, and cannot come out on parole for two years. Summers had contacted children below the age of 16 on Instagram as well as Snapchat. Summers had reportedly stored 80 pictures of the children. Also, Justice John Burns said that Summers had stored the pictures to ensure that the pictures can be used to blackmail the children. Burns also stated that the actions of Summers might also be considered as one that ‘grooms’ victims.

“You said your reason for recording this material was to ensure you had blackmail material of the child if they ever threatened to share the naked images or videos which you had sent to them,” said Justice John Burns as quoted by abc.net.au. The lawyer of Summers, Matthew Hubber requested the court to partially reduce Summers’ jail sentence as well as allow him to live with his parents who are currently residing in Western Australia. Summers has been in jail since May this year and will remain in jail for the next 2 years. In recent times a number of Aussie cricketers have landed in legal trouble. Earlier, Australian cricketer Michael Slater was arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident. The 51-year-old was arrested at his Sydney home on Wednesday and taken to a police station. The former batsman was part of the Australian cricket team from 1993 to 2001, playing 74 Tests.