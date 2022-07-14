Cricketer Robin Uthappa, wife Shheethal blessed with a baby girl!

Robin Uthappa, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been blessed with a baby girl.Robin had met Shheethal in college where she was his senior. The couple tied the knot on March 3, 2016. The couple already have a son name Neale Nolan Uthappa.

Uthappa made his One Day International debut in the seventh and final match of the English tour of India in April 2006. He had a successful debut, making 86 as an opening batsman before being dismissed run out. It was the highest score for an Indian debutant in a limited-overs match.He is nicknamed 'The Walking Assassin' for his tactic of charging down towards the bowler. He played an important role in India's win at the 2007 ICC World Twenty20. He finished the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy season as the highest run scorer that season and was also the highest run-scorer that year in the IPL.

