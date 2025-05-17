Cricketing fraternity hails Rohit Sharma after Wankhede Stand named in his honour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 17 : Rohit Sharma received heartfelt tributes from teammates and fellow cricketers after a stand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium was named in his honour, recognising his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket.

Mumbai Indians shared a video where everybody showered with their wishes.

India's T20I captain and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav called it a proud moment. "What can I say about Rohit bhai? I'm really happy."

"When a currently performing cricketer has a stand to his name in the stadium, I think it's a very big achievement," he added.

India's premier fast bowler and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah echoed the sentiment.

"Hi Rohit, I just wanted to wish you. Congratulations," Bumrah said in that video message. He added, "Having a stand after your name is a special feeling and yeah, best wishes for everything that lies ahead."

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who has shared the dressing room with Rohit for years, added, "Congrats RO! It's a very, very big achievement to have your stand. You started your cricket journey here and eventually to have your name in the stand is an outstanding achievement. Lots of, lots of, lots of success to you and many, many congrats!"

Former Mumbai all-rounder and close friend Abhishek Nayar reminisced about their early days.

"Back in 2011, sitting on your couch at Karma, I wouldn't have imagined that one day there will be a Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede," Nayar said.

"I'm waiting to come back to the Wankhede and seeing the Rohit Sharma stand and getting some free tickets," he added.

India and Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer highlighted Rohit's impact on the next generation.

"You definitely know that all youngsters have been looking up to you and you have been an inspiration to all of us," Iyer said.

"Overall, it's been great fun to play under you and I can proudly say that I was lucky enough to be part of your era," he added.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, also plays domestic cricket for Mumbai, said, "I'm really excited to get plenty of success in the stand named after you."

The newly named "Rohit Sharma Stand" at Wankhede is a fitting tribute to one of India's most successful captains and batters, who began his cricketing journey in the very city that now honours him.

