Cricketing icons congratulate James Anderson for stellar career

London [UK], July 13 : After bidding farewell to Test cricket, England's veteran right-arm seamer, James Anderson, received praise from some of the greats of the game.

The fast bowler bid farewell to Test cricket on Friday as the third-highest wicket-taker to grace the game.

The 41-year-old took four wickets in the Test match to finish with 704 career scalps in the format, the third behind Muttiah Muralidaran and the late Shane Warne.

The Three Lions thumped West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the Test match. Some of the legends of the sport, both past and present, took to social media and acknowledged Anderson's contribution to cricket for over two decades.

Here are some of them:

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn also congratulated the experienced speedster for his exceptional career.

https://x.com/DaleSteyn62/status/1811878498480382445

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram too appreciated Anderson's cricketing career.

https://x.com/wasimakramlive/status/1811738697534177586

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took to X and called Anderson "G.O.A.T".

https://x.com/RishabhPant17/status/1811742017929597246

India's legendary batter, Yuvraj Singh, took to X and spoke about his bowling.

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1811737785012810086

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman called Anderson the greatest swing bowlers in the longest format of the game.

https://x.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1811795956838420749

Anderson ended his final Test for England with figures of 1/26 and 3/32 across both innings. After making his debut at the Lord's in 2003, Anderson ended his illustrious career with 704 Test wickets behind the iconic spin duo Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor