'Crucial victory keeps our campaign alive', says New York Strikers coach as Kusal Perera creates T10 history

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 In a spectacular display of batting prowess at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, the New York Strikers delivered a commanding performance against the Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive with a convincing nine-wicket victory.

Kusal Perera etched his name in Abu Dhabi T10 history, smashing a joint-fastest 15-ball half-century en route to an unbeaten 74 off 27 deliveries (6 fours, 7 sixes). The Strikers successfully chased down the target of 112 in just 7.5 overs, with Pakistan's Asif Ali providing solid support at the other end.

Sri Lankan star batter Kusal Perera reflected on his historic innings.

"In T10 cricket, especially during the power play overs, taking calculated risks is essential as an opener. I focus on getting my basics right and maintaining a simple plan. When you don't have much time to get settled, it's crucial to stay aggressive while playing smart cricket," Perera explained as quoted by the Abu Dhabi T10 press release.

Coach Carl Crowe praised his team's resilient showing, highlighting the squad's renewed focus and determination.

"Our performances have been mixed this tournament, but the belief throughout the team and management was evident in today's performance. The fielding was at its best, the bowling was fantastic, and our batters, particularly Kusal, delivered exactly what we needed," said Crowe.

The coach acknowledged the team's inconsistent form but remained optimistic about building momentum.

"We need to identify and maintain the characteristics that led to today's success - our attitude, focus, and clarity of performance. We're aiming to break the pattern of alternating results and string together consecutive wins," Crowe added.

New York Strikers will face Delhi Bulls in their crucial next match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium today. With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Strikers will look to carry forward their winning momentum and secure another vital victory in the tournament.

