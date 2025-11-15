CSK and RR Complete Ravindra Jadeja–Sanju Samson Trade: Report

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have completed a high-profile trade ahead of the Indian Premier League retention, according to a report from Cricbuzz. CSK have sent all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England’s Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

The deal is expected to be made official after all franchises announce their retentions on Saturday, November 15. The deal faced a temporary delay due to overseas slot restrictions at Rajasthan Royals for Curran. The Board of Control for Cricket in India reportedly later cleared the move. The move marks one of the biggest trades in IPL history.

Jadeja joined CSK in 2012 and has played 185 IPL matches for the franchise, scoring 2,000 runs and taking more than 140 wickets. He also featured in 14 CLT20 games and helped CSK win multiple matches, including the 2023 final.

CSK is also expected to make further changes to the squad. Devon Conway has been released, and reports indicate Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi and Jamie Overton may also be cut ahead of the retention deadline.

The wicketkeeper-batter has led Rajasthan Royals since 2021. In 149 IPL matches, Samson has scored 4,027 runs at an average of 31.70, including 23 fifties and two centuries.