CSK are 'different' from other teams in IPL, says allrounder Shivam Dube

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube said on Thursday that his franchise is "different" from other teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was giving him the requisite freedom with the bat.

In CSK's previous encounter in the tournament against Gujarat Titans (GT), Dube played a scintilating knock, scoring 51 runs from 23 balls with a strike rate of 221.74. He slammed two fours and five overhead boundaries.

In a recent post shared on CSK's official social media handle, Dube said that the Chennai-based franchise is giving him the 'freedom' to shine. He added that CSK wants him to play with a higher strike rate.

"This team is different from all others. This team is giving me the freedom and I also want to win some matches for them. They want me to go on a higher strike rate and I want to do that," Dube said.

"Team ke liye kuch bhi! This Anbe Shivam," CSK wrote on X.

Following the win against GT, the Chennai-based franchise stand at the top of the table with four points to their name.

GT put CSK into bat first after winning the toss. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT were restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK. Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

