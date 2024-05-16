CSK coach Hussey wants to see Dhoni for couple of more years, but unaware of retirement plans

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey wants to see MS Dhoni feature in the Indian Premier League for a couple of more years but stays unaware of the franchise icon's retirement plans.

Since last year's IPL speculations have been building around which season could be Dhoni's last season as a player in the cash-rich league. CSK have made their final appearance at Chepauk in the group stage.

Dhoni could once again return to CSK's home stadium if they managed to make the cut for the playoffs and manage to reach the final of the tournament. The IPL final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24.

With the race for playoffs intensifying, Hussey was asked on ESPN's Around the Wicket show if Dhoni would be back next year, to which he replied, "Your guess is as good as mine at this stage. "He keeps his cards very, very close to his chest. We are hoping he does keep going."

"He is still batting so well. He does prepare well - he gets into the camp very early and hits a lot of balls. He has been in good touch all season really. I guess we just got to try to manage him from the body side of things. He had a knee surgery after the last season. So he has been managing that from the initial stage of the tournament," he added.

Due to knee surgery last year, CSK have been managing Dhoni's workload throughout the ongoing season. He comes out to bat when a handful of deliveries are left.

During CSK's clash against Punjab Kings, for the first time in his T20 career, he came out to bat at No. 9. Despite his limited appearances, he has been able to change the entire complexion of the game. In ten innings, Dhoni has amassed 136 runs at a strike rate of 226.66.

"From a personal point of view, I hope he keeps going for another couple of years. But we will just have to wait and see. He is the only one who will make that call. And he likes to sort of build the drama a little bit as well. So I wouldn't expect a decision anytime soon," Hussey said.

"I know fans probably want to see him batting a little bit higher in the order, but that [the knee surgery] is why we have had to manage him a little bit and he only comes in at the back end. But there has been no one better in being able to come in and hit the ball so cleanly from ball one than MS. He has been phenomenal," he added.

Dhoni will return to action for CSK's final clash of the group stage against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The clash will play a significant role in deciding whether CSK feature in the final four or not.

