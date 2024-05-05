CSK pacer Pathirana down with hamstring injury, returning to Sri Lanka

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana will be returning to Sri Lanka as he is nursing a hamstring injury, announced the franchise on Sunday.

Pathirana is not playing in Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on Sunday. He had also missed his side's previous clash, which also happened to be against Punjab at Chennai on May 1 as he returned to his home country to sort out visa issues ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup this year in the West Indies/USA from June 1 onwards.

"Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery," said a statement from the club.

The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024, picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68.

"Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery," concluded the statement.

After impressing with his slingy action reminiscent of Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga, Pathirana made his debut for the Lankan Lions following the IPL 2022. In 12 matches of the IPL 2023, he took 19 wickets at an average of 14.63, with best figures of 3/15 and played a crucial role in CSK's fifth title win.

Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor