"CSK part of my life now," says Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 : Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana said the Chennai-based franchise is a part of his life now.

In IPL 2024, Pathirana played six matches for CSK and picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.88. However, he had to leave the squad in mid-season after sustaining an injury.

In a video posted on the official social media handle of CSK, Pathirana said leaving the franchise in midway is hard for him. The Sri Lankan pacer added that he received many love from the Chennai fans.

"Yeah, really, it's hard to leave early from this kind of franchise because CSK part of my life now. I love this franchise but anyway I have to leave this early. So, it's very hard but I hope to see you next year also but we'll see. I got a lot of love from my fans, CSK fans, so really I want to give that love back to them. Really, I love those kind of fans and keep supporting us...," Pathirana said.

https://x.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1788133584693522894

He further added that IPL 2024 was a good season for him since he picked up 13 wickets in the season.

"It was really good season for me. I played six matches and got 13 wickets. I think I bowled really well and got one Man of the Match award also. I have to learn a lot of things from everywhere. So, in this season also, I learnt a lot of things from the coaching staff and not only coaching staff, the seniors like Mahi Bhai and all of them. So, I learnt a lot of things," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, CSK announced that Pathirana will be returning to Sri Lanka as he is nursing a hamstring injury

"Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery," said a statement from CSK.

CSK will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their upcoming match of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor