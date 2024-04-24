CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes second century in losing cause, joins unwanted company

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on Tuesday made an unfortunate record, as he joined the company of Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and Hashim Amla to have smashed two or more centuries in a losing cause.

Gaikwad made this unfortunate record during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chepauk Stadium.

In the game, Gaikwad brought up his second IPL century, scoring 108* in 63 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 180.00.

The most centuries by a player in a losing cause in the IPL is by Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson, and former Punjab Kings batter Hashim Amla are other two players with two centuries in a losing cause.

Gaikwad also joined the elite list of CSK stars, Murali Vijay and Shane Watson, who have scored two centuries for the franchise in the IPL. Michael Hussey, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu have a century each for CSK.

In eight matches during the ongoing season, Gaikwad has scored 349 runs at an average of 58.16, with a strike rate of over 142, with a century and two fifties. He is the second-leading run-scorer this season.

Coming to the match, LSG opted to bowl first. After a slow start, it was a century from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (108 in 60 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and an explosive half-century from in-form Shivam Dube (66 in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) that powered CSK to 210/4 in their 20 overs.

Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur got a wicket each for LSG.

In the run-chase, LSG struggled to catch the right tempo in the first half and was 88/3 in 11 overs. But it was Stoinis, who was sent up the order, kept his side in the hunt with his ferocious striking. Cameos from Nicholas Pooran (34 in 15 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Deepak Hooda (17* in six balls, with two fours and a six) relieved some pressure from the Aussie star's shoulders as he blasted 17 runs within three balls of the final over to seal a six-wicket win. Stoinis was unbeaten on 124 in 63 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

LSG is in the fourth spot with five wins and three losses, giving them 10 points. CSK has dropped to fifth spot, with four wins, four losses and a total of eight points.

