Cummins reflects on SRH's collapse after sixth loss of the season against MI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins admitted that his side "never got going" after suffering their sixth defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Wednesday. SRH went down by seven wickets to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here

After being reduced to 35/5 in 8.3 overs, it was the 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar that helped SRH post a respectable total of 143/8. Klaasen top-scored with a gritty 71 off 44 deliveries, smashing nine boundaries and two sixes. Manohar supported him with a valuable 43 off 37 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Speaking after the match, Cummins praised the pair for their fightback.

"Klaasen and Abhinav did well for us to get to a total," he said.

However, the SRH skipper acknowledged that the team's poor start cost them heavily.

"Never got going. After a couple of wickets, you have to find a way to steady the ship. Couldn't do that," he admitted.

When asked about the pressure to post a big score on the Hyderabad surface, Cummins pointed out that the pitch wasn't unplayable but required smarter batting.

"We spoke about the pitch before the match. You're allowed to bowl a good over, build your innings and you can catch up. You have to start 0 for 0, it's about assessing the pitch each time you play," he explained.

Drawing a comparison to earlier matches, Cummins highlighted the unpredictability of T20 cricket.

"The difference between the first game where we got 280-plus and the next, where we folded, was big. That's T20you don't know what happens," he remarked.

With SRH now slipping further in the tournament, Cummins remains focused on the road ahead.

"Hasn't worked out so far. We have a few away games now. It's about assessing each wicket quickly," he concluded.

SRH will now look to regroup and turn things around as they hit the road for their upcoming fixtures.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. The five-time champions had SRH down and out at 35/5, but a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (71 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (43 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took MI to 143/8 in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, a 64-run stand between Will Jacks (22 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Rohit Sharma and a 53-run stand between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav, propelled MI to an easy win by seven wickets in 15.4 overs. Rohit made his second-successive fifty, scoring 70 in 46 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. Suryakumar finished unbeaten at 40* in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes with Tilak Varma (2*) unbeaten.

Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari and Jaydev Unadkat got a wicket each.

MI have climbed up to third spot in the points table, with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points and their fourth successive win. SRH is at ninth spot with two wins and six losses, giving them just four points.

