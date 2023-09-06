Cummins to lead as Australia name 15-man 2023 World Cup squad, Abbot earns maiden berth

Melbourne, Sep 6 Australia have named the 15-player provisional squad for the ICC 2023 World Cup with Pat Cummins leading the side and Sean Abbott earning the maiden call-up for the marquee event in India, starting from October 5.

Australia had named a preliminary squad of 18 players for the 50-over showcase last month, but reduced that to 15 on Wednesday with the start of this year;s event now less than one month away.

The unlucky trio to miss the final cut were all-rounder Aaron Hardie, pacer Nathan Ellis and young spinner Tanveer Sangha, with selectors instead opting for experience with the majority of their final 15. Test star Marnus Labuschagne also misses out on making the trip.

David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head likely to be used among the top-order. Cameron Green, alongside Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell, was one of the four allrounders chosen for their ability to bat in the top seven positions.

Additionally, Ashton Agar and Abbott, who are primarily frontline bowlers, also possess the capability to contribute with the bat.

Abbott secured the fourth pace-bowling position behind the formidable trio of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, edging out competition from Nathan Ellis.

Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the two keepers in the squad, with Carey the first choice after he performed admirably at the last World Cup in England and Wales in 2019.

The 15-player squad, which remains provisional and can be changed up until the ICC-mandated deadline of September 28.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey believes all 15 players in the squad will take some part in the India series at the backend of this month and be declared fit prior to the final squad being submitted to the ICC on September 28.

"Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are on track in their return to play programs. All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India.

"There are eight one-day matches still to play in South Africa and India before the final squad is due to be declared. They are followed by two World Cup practice games, which offers plenty of opportunity to continue the build for thetournament."

Australia World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

