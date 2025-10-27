Cummins to miss first Ashes Test, Smith to lead Australia at Perth

Melbourne [Australia], October 27 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins is set to miss the first Ashes Test at Perth due to a back stress injury, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated on Monday.

In his absence, star batter Steve Smith will be donning the captaincy armband for the first Test at Perth, with Cummins now aiming to be fit for the second Test in Brisbane from December 4.

Cummins has been managing a back injury over recent weeks, and Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that he will not recover in time to take part in the ICC World Test Championship series opener in Perth from November 21.

However, the board remains optimistic about his participation later in the series and stated that Cummins has resumed running and is expected to return to bowling shortly in a bid to prove his fitness.

Head coach Andrew McDonald said, as quoted by cricket.com.au, "We have grappled with it for a little while. The nature of the injury is that you never know, and you are sort of taking it day by day."

"We have run out of time. We flagged this a week or so ago that it will take four-plus weeks to get him up and running. We have run out of time, unfortunately, but I am really optimistic and hopeful for the second Test match."

"He will be back bowling this week, and that is a huge step. That was the big variable we wanted to add. We are on the journey to that second Test match, and very hopeful that that will be a positive outcome," he concluded.

Cummins' absence is a huge blow for the Aussies. In the 2023 drawn Ashes series in the UK, he ended up as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps at an average of 37.72, with best figures of 6/91. He also made some vital contributions with the bat.

Cummins' absence in Perth will likely allow Scott Boland the chance to partner regular quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, alongside spinner Nathan Lyon.

The first Test will kick off on November 21.

Series schedule:

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-8

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8.

