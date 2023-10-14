Cuttack restaurant organises special food festival for cricket fans

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 14 : A restaurant in Cuttack has organised a special food festival for cricket fans with the World Cup fever gripping the entire country.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan, the restaurant is providing delicious offers to their visitors to enjoy during the epic match.

Cuttack Grand Residency has created a stadium-like ambience in the restaurant, which has a pitch on a red carpet displaying a cricket kit, bat, ball, stump, gloves, and pads. Also, they have decorated their restaurant and are giving a 15% discount on food.

The restaurant has invested in dishes with the names of Indian cricket players. Hitman's sixer - a Lobster special, King Kohli cover drive- Grilled dish (veg, non-veg), Gill -Da- Mamla- straight drive, KL Rahul's Straight cut-whole fish tawa fry and boom boom yorker-Hakka noodles and fried rice are few of the special World Cup dsihes.

Ritesh Nayak, General Manager, Grand Residency said: "The World Cup fever is all around, everyone has a craze for the World Cup. We have organized a World Cup food festival where we have named food in players' names. We have invested in new dishes like hitman sixes, ie, lobster and miya ka power i.e. biryani, Virat Kohli straight drive grill food. We have created an ambience like you are in the ground. We are cheering for India's win."

This match comes after India's two games against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

Fans will be hoping that megastars of Men in Blue, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up with their consistent performances to continue the country's winning streak with Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and come out with 8-0 win against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with 'Men in Blue' winning all seven games against the arch-rival, boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

