CWC 2023: David Miller's century powers South Africa to 212/10 against Australia

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 : South African batter David Miller's century powered South Africa to 212/10 against Australia in the second semi-final match of the ongoing ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Miller scored 101 runs from 116 balls and was the only standout batter for the Proteas. On the other hand, the Aussie bowling attack dominated the first inning after taking early wickets in the second semi-final match.

After winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat first in Kolkata. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma opened for the Proteas but could not make a mark in the game.

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc made the first breakthrough in the game after he dismissed Proteas skipper Bavuma for a four-ball duck in the sixth ball of the first inning (SA 1-1).

Josh Hazlewood picked up his first wicket of the match he removed De Kock in the 5.4 overs for three runs (SA 8-2).

Australia totally dominated the first 10 overs of the game after they picked up two wickets in the first powerplay. On the other hand, South Africa scored 18 runs.

Starc picked up another big wicket after he dismissed Aiden Markram in the 10.5 overs for 10 runs from 20 balls (SA 22-3).

Rassie van der Dussen had to leave the crease after Hazlewood picked up his wicket in the 11.5 overs for just six runs (SA 24-4).

After the end of the 14th over in the first inning, the game was stopped for a while as rain played a spoilsport in Kolkata.

The Proteas reached the 100-run mark in the 27.6 overs.

Aussie right-arm off-break bowler Travis Head dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for 47 runs from 48 balls in the 30.4 overs (SA 119-5).

Just after dismissing Klaasen, Head picked up Marco Jansen's wicket in the 30.5 overs for a duck. However, the Aussie bowler could not complete his hat trick in his next ball (SA 119-6).

In the second powerplay, South Africa scored 138 runs. While the Aussie bowling attack bagged four wickets.

The Aussie skipper Pat Cummins bagged his first wicket of the game after he dismissed Gerald Coetzee in the 43.3 overs for 19 runs (SA 172-7).

Starc removed Keshav Maharaj in the 46.2 overs for three runs (SA 191-8).

In the 47.1 overs, David Miller slammed his century from 115 after he smashed a six. Miller's stellar knock came at a time when the Proteas were struggling in the game.

South Africa crossed the 200-run mark in 47.1 overs.

Cummins picked up a big wicket in the game after he dismissed Miller for 101 runs in the 47.2 overs (SA 203-9).

The Aussie skipper ended South Africa's inning in the 49.4 overs after he dismissed Kagiso Rabada for 10 runs (SA 212-10). Tabraiz Shamsi stayed unbeaten till the end.

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc led the Aussie bowling attack after he bagged three wickets in his 10-over spell and gifted only 34 runs. Pat Cummins also picked up three wickets in the game. While Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head bagged two wickets in their respective spells.

Australia needs to chase the 213-run target to win the second semi-final match in Kolkata.

Brief score: South Africa: David Miller 101(116), Heinrich Klaasen 47(48), Gerald Coetzee 19(39) vs Australia: Mitchell Starc 3/34, Josh Hazlewood 2/12, Pat Cummins 3/51.

