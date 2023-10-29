CWC 2023: England win toss, opt to field against India, Surya and Shami retain place

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 : England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against India in the ongoing World Cup on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

India will look to continue to keep their unbeaten run intact in the ongoing World Cup while England will look to bounce back as their hopes of making their place in the semi-finals will depend on the result of this game.

England skipper Jos Buttler said at the time of the toss, "We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it's a tough decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion. We are going with the same team."

India captain Rohit Sharma said at the time of the toss, "We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. It's a good surface, it has played well for the 100 overs. It's quite important to think like that and is also important to play well. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back."

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

