New Delhi [India], October 16 : Afghanistan clinched a stunning 69-run win against England in the 13th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Following the victory, Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott hailed the squad in the dressing room and said that it was a deserving win since the team had worked hard to reach this stage after their two consecutive losses.

The head coach also heaped praise on Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman for their stellar performance in the game.

However, Trott asked the squad to improve their fielding since they had made misfields during the game and said that these mistakes would cost them a win later in the tournament.

"I hope you guys have enjoyed tonight and the moment. That was a deserving win because you guys have worked really hard. Gurbaz you played a world-class inning. Ikram the way you played was fantastic. The way you hold the innings together, that's what we want from the middle order. Mujeeb you have done well with the ball, that was a fantastic spell. We have to improve on the field, there were a few misfields. Good fielding will help us win games, so we have to improve on there. Enjoy the moment now and rest," Jonathan Trott said in the dressing room post-Afghanistan's win over England.

Talking about the match, Rahmanulah Gurbaz played an 80-run knock from 57 balls in the first inning. Ikram Alikhil also helped Gurbaz and scored 58 runs from 66 balls to set a 285-run target.

Adil Rashid led the English bowling attack as he took three wickets for 42 runs. Mark Wood scalped two wickets in his nine-over spell.

In the run chase, Harry Brook scored 66 runs from 61 balls, and no other English batsmen could cross the 50-run mark against Afghanistan's bowling attack.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was named the Player of the Match after he took three wickets and gave away 51 runs in his 10-over spell. Rashid Khan also picked up three wickets for 37 runs. Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets in his six-over spell.

Afghanistan will next play against New Zealand on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

