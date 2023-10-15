CWC 2023: Gurbaz's carnage, Alikhil's fifty propel Afghanistan to 284 against England

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Rahmanullah Gurbaz's carnage Mujeeb Ur Rahman's firework at the Arun Jaitley Stadium propelled Afghanistan to 284 against England in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Sunday.

Gurbaz played an inning of 80 runs while Mujeeb slammed 28 off 16 and Ikram Alikhil scored a crucial 58 to help Afghanistan post a competitive total of 284.

England fought back and restricted Afghanistan to 284 after Gurbaz's blazing start.

For England, Adil Rashid bagged three and Mark Wood two wickets haul to help defending champions skittle out Afghanistan.

Put to bat first, Afghanistan got off to a flying start as their opener Gurbaz thumped England pacers and clattered their deliveries for big shots.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran also opened his hands and the duo took their team's total beyond 50 runs in just 7th over of the game.

Flaying criticism around their slow powerplay opening, Afghanistan dug into England's bowling attack with Sam Curran being at the receiving end of Gurbaz's fury.

Gurbaz in red-hot form smoked Sam Curran for 20 runs with the help of two boundaries and one maximum.

In the 11th over of the game, the Afghanistan opener brought up his fifty in 33-ball. He along with Ibrahim Zadran stitched a 100-plus stand for the first wicket.

England turned things around drastically after the 15th over as England skipper Jos Butter introduced premium spinner Adil Rashid into the game.

Adil Rashid got the much-needed breakthrough for England as he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran for 28.

Rashid's stunning spell put pressure on Afghanistan batters as he removed Rahmat for 3 in the 19th over.

What appeared to be a little hiccup on their path soon became a mini-collapse as Gurbaz was run out on the very next ball, with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi erring in his assessment of a single.

With Gurbaz out for 80 and Afghanistan losing three wickets in three overs, England saw an opportunity to re-enter the game.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai then tried to build a partnership for their team.

Liam Livingstone gave England the fourth as Azmatullah miscued a shot and sent it to long-off for a catch.

Hashmatullah Shahidi departed after scoring 14 runs from 36 balls, leaving Afghanistan tottering at 174/5 after 32.1 overs.

England's hopes of running through the lower middle order were dashed, with Alikhil holding his end up admirably.

Mark Wood got Mohammad Nabi out, but Rashid Khan reined him in to ensure Alikhil had decent company going into the death overs.

It took a gem of a catch from Root near the ropes for England to break the 43-run stand between Alikhil and Rashid with the latter falling to his namesake from the England side.

Ikram Alikhil brought up his fifty in 62 balls however he soon fell prey to Reece Topley's delivery. In the last over Afghanistan could only manage to gather just two runs and skittled out of 284.

Brief score: Afghanistan 284 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ikram Alikhil 58; Adil Rashid 3-42) vs England.

