Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 : Ahead of the 14th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Monday, Aussie opener David Warner said that he is just hungry to score more runs in the upcoming matches.

While speaking in an ICC video, David Warner said that even after playing 150 ODI games for Australia he just wants to stay fit and keep the hunger for winning.

"I have just played 150 ODI games. From my perspective after seeing 150 games, I think I have not played much cricket. For me, it is how to stay fit and hungry for the win," David Warner said.

While speaking about the 2015 ODI World Cup win against New Zealand, he said that it was one of the most awesome moments in his career.

Warner talked about how Mitchell Starc dismissed Brendon McCullum and following that the Kiwi batting line sunk.

"Winning the 2015 World Cup was awesome. I think people always talk about how some of the batters played in the whole tournament. But then you look at the ball when Mitchell Starc dismissed Brendon McCullum, I think New Zealand's batting lineup sunk after that. That was the wicket we most needed and it was the most significant of my World Cup memory. I am always hungry to score as many runs as possible," David Warner added.

In the 2015 ODI World Cup, Australia won the game against New Zealand by seven wickets. Micthell Starc was named the Player of the Tournament in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

In the ICC podcast, Aussie bowler Josh Hazlewood praised David Warner and said that every time the opener played a hundred their chances of winning a game became high.

"Every time he scores a hundred, our chances of winning the game become high. He has been unreal for Australia for a long period of time now. Just recently he picked a few numbers of hundreds," Josh Hazlewood said.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald and skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on the opener and said that he has done extremely well.

"He is an energy giver in the field as well. He reads the condition extremely well and he has played a lot of cricket in India," Andrew McDonald said.

"He is really aggressive on the top of the batting order," Pat Cummins said.

On the other hand, Steve Smith said that Warner understands the Indian conditions well since he has played a lot of cricket in India.

"He understands the Indian conditions well since he has played a lot of cricket in India such as in the IPL," Steve Smith said.

In Australia's first match of the tournament against India, David Warner scored 41 runs in the first inning. The 36-year-old Aussie opener scored just 13 runs from 27 balls against the Proteas in their last encounter.

The upcoming match between Australia and South Africa will kick off at 2:00 PM IST on Monday.

