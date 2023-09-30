CWC 2023: India-England warm-up match called off due to persistent rain 

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 : The ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match between India and England was abandoned after persistent rain put paid to hopes of a tune-up for either team ahead of the 50-over showpiece from October 5.

The match was to be hosted at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Persistent rain did not allow a single ball to be bowled in India's first practice match.

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1708095748628193740

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the fifth-rankers in ODI cricket.

India went into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Australia in the recent ODI series.

England came into the practice match after a thumping series win over New Zealand.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

England(Playing XI): Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

India will next play a warm-up match against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

