Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Ahead of the first semifinal match at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson praised the 'Men in Blue' and said that they have been exceptional in the ongoing extravagant tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Williamson said that every team is a 'tricky' one.

"In this tournament, every team is a tricky one. India have been exceptional. We knew on our day if we play good cricket then we give ourselves a good chance," Williamson said.

Speaking about the upcoming match, he added that it will be great to play against the host nation. The Kiwi skipper said that it would also be a tough challenge for them.

"These occasions are special. It is great to play against the host nation. It is going to be a really tough challenge. As a team, we are focussing on our strengths," he added.

When asked about Suryakumar Yadav, Williamson praised the 33-year-old Indian cricketer and said that he is an amazing player.

"Suryakumar Yadav is an amazing player," he added.

The New Zealand skipper confirmed that all 15 players in the Kiwi squad are fit and can be part of the playing eleven.

"In the squad of 15, everyone is fit which is a good sign,"

Talking about the last time India faced New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023, he added that it was a great game when they played them in the league stage but the upcoming match will be a different game.

'It was a great game when we played them in the pool stage but it is a different game. It is about how you want to express yourself as a team. It is a big part of the challenge," he added.

The last time the two teams faced each other, India won by four wickets and Mohammed Shami was named the 'Player of the Match' after he bagged a five-wicket haul.

Speaking about the semi-final match, Williamson said that they are expecting a blue crowd to be there in Mumbai. He also added that playing against India in the semifinal is special

"The response has been good. It is always special from a sports perspective. Regardless of formats. The T20 format has become more regular on the calendar. I think the game will be different. Teams work hard to get to where they are. We are expecting a fairly blue crowd supporting the host nation. It will be a good one tomorrow. Cricket in India. Playing against India in the semifinal is special," he concluded.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

