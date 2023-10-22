CWC 2023: Jofra Archer not to be considered as replacement for doubtful Topley, confirms England coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : England head coach Matthew Mott has asserted that injured Reece Topley will not be replaced by Jofra Archer if a need for change arises.

Topley's World Cup campaign is likely to end after he took a nasty blow on his finger and is suspected of a broken finger in the clash against South Africa on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Archer who has been with the team as a travelling reserve was the most likely candidate to replace the pacer after nursing an elbow injury.

However, Mott confirmed that Archer won't be playing a part in this World Cup campaign as he told Sky Sports, "We are still waiting on Topley but it is very much looking like a crack. That is the early diagnosis but we will wait on x-rays. Jof [Archer] is not going to be considered for selection, he is not going to be able to play a part in the end of this campaign."

Topley has been an influential figure for England in their star-studded bowling line-up with 8 wickets in his kitty after spilling away 183 runs in four matches.

Even against South Africa, he registered the best bowling figures for the Three Lions 3/88. His three-wicket haul included a list of star-studded Proteas batters - Quinton de Kock (4), Aiden Markram (42) and David Miller (5).

His efforts with the ball proved to be insufficient as South Africa set a target of 400 for England to chase at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium.

Coming to the match, while chasing the mammoth target of 400, England failed to challenge the Proteas and were reduced to 100/8. But a partnership between Mark Wood (43 in 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Gus Atkinson (35 in 21 balls, seven fours) offered some entertainment to fans, but they eventually bundled out on a score of 170 in 35 overs.

South Africa registered a thumping 229-run victory handing England their worst defeat in ODI history.

Gerald Coetzee (3/35) was the top bowler for SA. Lungi Ngidi (2/26) and Marco Jansen (2/35) took two wickets while Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada took one.

After suffering three defeats in their first four matches, England will take on Sri Lanka on October 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Karnataka.

