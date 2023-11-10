CWC 2023: Omarzai's 97 goes in vain as South Africa beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 10 : Rassie van der Dussen's half-century powered South Africa to clinch a five-wicket win against Afghanistan in the 42nd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Azmatullah's 97-run knock in the first inning went into vain as the Proteas received their sixth win of the tournament.

South Africa had a slow start in the second inning and scored only 57 runs in the first powerplay. While the Afghan bowling attack failed to take any wickets in the first 10 overs.

In the chase of 245 runs, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma opened for South Africa and played a 64-run partnership. However, the Proteas skipper was dimissed in the 10.6 overs by Mujeeb for 23 runs (SA 64-1).

De Kock was on his way to make another half-century at the extravagant tournament but Nabi again picked up an important wicket and dismissed him in the 13.1 overs for 41 runs (SA 66-2).

The Proteas batting lineup crossed the 100-run mark in the 20.1 overs after playing 121 balls.

Aiden Markram could not make a mark in the game and could score only 25 runs after Rashid Khan bagged his wicket in the 23.1 overs (SA 116-3).

Rashid again took a big wicket after he removed Heinrich Klaasen from the crease in the 27.3 overs for 10 runs (SA 139-4).

Nabi's second wicket in the game came after he dismissed David Miller for 24 runs in the 37.1 overs (SA 182-5).

Bavuma's side reached 200 runs in the 42.3 overs. On the other hand, Afghanistan gave away six extras.

In the second powerplay, Afghanistan scored 135 runs and went closer to the target. While Afghanistan picked up five wickets.

Dussen stayed still on the crease and helped his side to get a taste of win after losing against India in their previous match. He was also named the 'Player of the Match'.

Phehlukwayo played an important role and paired up with Dussen. He scored 39 runs from 37 balls.

Coming to the Afghan bowling attack, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan bagged two wickets in their respective. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up one wicket.

After winning the toss, Hashmatullah Omarzai's side decided to bat first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for them and played a partnership of just 41 runs.

Maharaj bagged the first wicket of the game after he dismissed Gurbaz for 25 runs from 22 balls in the 8.1 overs (AFG 41-1).

The other Afghan opener Zadran was removed from the crease by Gerald Coetzee for 15 runs from 30 balls in the 9.2 overs (AFG 41-2).

In the first powerplay, Afghanistan made 41 runs. While the Proteas bagged two wickets in the first ten overs of the first inning.

The Afghan skipper Shahidi had to go to the stand only after making two runs. Maharaj dismissed him in the 10.5 overs (AFG 45-3).

Rahmat Shah scored 26 from 46 balls after Lungi Ngidi removed him in the 23.5 overs (AFG 94-4)

Coetzee dismissed Ikram Alikhil in the 26.5 overs for 12 runs from 14 balls (AFG 112-5).

Ngidi removed Mohammad Nabi from the crease in the 27.4 overs for two runs from three balls (AFG 116-6).

Rashid Khan failed to continue his form after Phehlukwayo bagged his wicket in the 37.5 overs for 14 runs from 30 balls (AFG 160-7).

South African bowling attack bagged five wickets in the second powerplay. On the other hand, Afghanistan scored 132 runs.

Afghanistan crossed the 200-run mark in the 45.2 over after playing 272 balls.

Coetzee picked up his third wicket after he removed Noor Ahmad in the 45.6 overs for eight runs (AFG 204-8).

Coetzee again made his mark after he removed Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a two-ball duck in the 47.4 overs (AFG 226-9).

In the final ball of the first inning, Naveen-ul-Haq was dismissed by a runout for just two runs (AFG 244-10)

In the third powerplay, Afghanistan scored 71 runs and Temba Bavuma's side picked up three wickets.

Coming to the South African bowling attack, Coetzee played a stellar inning after he bagged a four-wicket haul in his 10-over spell and gave away 44 runs. On the other hand, Ngidi and Maharaj bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. While Phehlukwayo took just one wicket in his seven-over spell.

Brief score: Afghanistan: Omarzai 97*(107), Noor 26(32), Rahmat 26(46); Coetzee 4/44, Maharaj 2/25, Ngidi 2/69 vs South Africa: Dussen 76*(95), De Kock 41(47), Phehlukwayo 39*(37); Nabi 2/35, Rashid 2/37, Mujeeb 1/51.

