CWC 2023: Omarzai's century powers Afghanistan to 244 runs against South Africa

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 10 : Azmatullah Omarzai's century helped Afghanistan reach 244 runs against South Africa in the 42nd match of the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Omarzai played a 97-run knock from 107 balls to stand out for Afghanistan when other batsmen failed to make a mark. He was unlucky to miss his century. Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee led the Proteas bowling after bagging four wickets in his 10-over spell.

After winning the toss, Hashmatullah Omarzai's side decided to bat first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for them and played a partnership of just 41 runs.

Maharaj bagged the first wicket of the game after he dismissed Gurbaz for 25 runs from 22 balls in the 8.1 overs (AFG 41-1).

The other Afghan opener Zadran was removed from the crease by Gerald Coetzee for 15 runs from 30 balls in the 9.2 overs (AFG 41-2).

In the first powerplay, Afghanistan made 41 runs. While the Proteas bagged two wickets in the first ten overs of the first inning.

The Afghan skipper Shahidi had to go to the stand only after making two runs. Maharaj dismissed him in the 10.5 overs (AFG 45-3).

Rahmat Shah scored 26 from 46 balls after Lungi Ngidi removed him in the 23.5 overs (AFG 94-4)

Coetzee dismissed Ikram Alikhil in the 26.5 overs for 12 runs from 14 balls (AFG 112-5).

Ngidi removed Mohammad Nabi from the crease in the 27.4 overs for two runs from three balls (AFG 116-6).

Rashid Khan failed to continue his form after Phehlukwayo bagged his wicket in the 37.5 overs for 14 runs from 30 balls (AFG 160-7).

South African bowling attack bagged five wickets in the second powerplay. On the other hand, Afghanistan scored 132 runs.

Afghanistan crossed the 200-run mark in the 45.2 over after playing 272 balls.

Coetzee picked up his third wicket after he removed Noor Ahmad in the 45.6 overs for eight runs (AFG 204-8).

Coetzee again made his mark after he removed Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a two-ball duck in the 47.4 overs (AFG 226-9).

In the final ball of the first inning, Naveen-ul-Haq was dismissed by a runout for just two runs (AFG 244-10)

In the third powerplay, Afghanistan scored 71 runs and Temba Bavuma's side picked up three wickets.

Coming to the South African bowling attack, Coetzee played a stellar inning after he bagged a four-wicket haul in his 10-over spell and gave away 44 runs. On the other hand, Ngidi and Maharaj bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. While Phehlukwayo took just one wicket in his seven-over spell.

Brief score: Afghanistan: Azmatullah Omarzai 97(107), Rahmat Shah 26(46), Noor Ahmad 26(32) vs South Africa: Gerald Coetzee (44/4), Kehav Maharaj (25/2), Lungi Ngidi (69/2).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor