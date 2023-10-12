CWC 2023: Rassie Van Der Dussen completes 2,000 runs in ODI cricket, becomes second-fastest SA batter to do so

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 : South African batter Rassie Van Der Dussen completed his 2,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the second-fastest Proteas player and overall sixth-fastest to reach the milestone.

Dussen reached the milestone during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia in Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

In the match, Dussen scored 26 in 30 balls, with two boundaries.

The fastest player to reach this landmark is South Africa's Hashim Amla, who did so in just 40 innings. Following him are Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas, England's Kevin Pietersen and Pakistan's Babar Azam, who reached the milestone in 45 innings. Imam ul-Haq reached the milestone in 46 innings, just like Dussen.

In 51 ODIs, Dussen has scored 2,008 runs at an average of 57.37 with five centuries and 12 fifties in 45 innings. His best score is 134.

This year, in 13 ODIs, he has scored 483 runs at an average of 37.15 and a strike rate of 87.65. He has scored two centuries and a fifty this year with the best score of 111.

In this World Cup so far, he has scored 134 runs in two matches at an average of 67.00. He scored a memorable 108 runs on his WC debut against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by Aussies, South Africa posted 311/7 in their 50 overs. A second successive century from Quinton de Kock (109) and a half-century from Aiden Markram (56) pushed SA to a 300-plus total.

Glenn Maxwell (2/34) and Mitchell Starc (2/53) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa got a wicket each.

